Beauty

Beyoncé Appears to Tease Hair Care Line on Instagram

Beyoncé appeared to tease a forthcoming hair care line in a post on Instagram.
By
  • Yola Mzizi

On Tuesday, Beyoncé posted a series of images on her Instagram account that appeared to hint at the launch of an upcoming beauty brand: a photo of herself with a heat tool in front of a vanity, an image getting her hair braided as a child and a handwritten note.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon,” the note read. “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Previously, Beyoncé, who is currently on tour in Europe for her “Renaissance” album, served as a beauty ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and Armani Beauty’s women’s fragrance Emporio Armani Diamonds.

Although Beyonce has been able to convert her popularity into sales for other brands, namely Tiffany and Co., consumer support for celebrity-founded beauty brands is growing thin.  The multicultural hair care segment, however, is one where celebrities have been able to cut through. In 2019, Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern Beauty to address the hair concerns of consumers with curly, coily and textured hair. Since its founding, the brand has become a top seller at Ulta Beauty. Taraji P. Henson debuted her TPH hair care line sold in Target, a year later in 2020.

This news comes on the heels of her partnership with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing on a couture collection called “Renaissance Couture,” named for her latest album.

