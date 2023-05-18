default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Brazil’s Antitrust Watchdog Approves L’Oréal Deal to Buy Aesop

Aesop
Brazil’s antitrust watchdog approves L’Oréal deal to buy Aesop. (Getty Images)
By

Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday recommended the approval of the sale of Natura & Co’s Aesop brand to French cosmetics company L’Oréal, according to the country’s daily gazette.

Last month, L’Oréal agreed to buy Australian luxury brand Aesop from Natura for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

Under the regulator’s rules, the approval is considered definitive within 15 calendar days of its publication, if no appeals are filed.

By Andre Romani; Editor Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Learn more:

Why L’Oréal Paid $2.5 Billion for Aesop

The internet’s most memed skincare line, beloved by both insiders and strivers, gives the conglomerate a chance to reconstruct its luxury portfolio.


