Brazil’s Antitrust Watchdog Approves L’Oréal Deal to Buy Aesop

Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday recommended the approval of the sale of Natura & Co’s Aesop brand to French cosmetics company L’Oréal, according to the country’s daily gazette.

Last month, L’Oréal agreed to buy Australian luxury brand Aesop from Natura for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

Under the regulator’s rules, the approval is considered definitive within 15 calendar days of its publication, if no appeals are filed.

By Andre Romani; Editor Emelia Sithole-Matarise

