Chanel Set to Open a Beauty Store in Williamsburg This Summer

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Glossier entering Sephora is analogous to LeBron James joining the Miami Heat in 2010. Hear me out.
After a rough few years, the beauty brand is opening a new SoHo flagship, will soon launch at Sephora and is planning a busy slate of product releases. Sources say sales of $275 million this year aren’t out of the question.
CEO JuE Wong called the the claims “frivolous.”
Booming beauty service chains like HeyDay and Ever/Body are hoping for recession proof success. But their next stage of growth — in the midst of competition for labour and customers — will bring about new challenges.