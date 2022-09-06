Church & Dwight Acquires Hero Cosmetics

The Business of Fashion
The American consumer goods conglomerate, which owns Nair, Viviscal, Flawless and Trojan, announced it acquired Hero, maker of the Hero Mighty Patch acne treatment, for $630 million. Hero’s sales for the past twelve months ended June 30 were about $115 million, Church & Dwight said in a statement.
”We are excited to combine a brand that people love with Church & Dwight’s expertise and scale to continue driving success and growth in the market,” said Hero co-founder Ju Rhyu in a statement.
