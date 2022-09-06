Church & Dwight Acquires Hero Cosmetics

The American consumer goods conglomerate, which owns Nair, Viviscal, Flawless and Trojan, announced it acquired Hero, maker of the Hero Mighty Patch acne treatment, for $630 million. Hero’s sales for the past twelve months ended June 30 were about $115 million, Church & Dwight said in a statement.

”We are excited to combine a brand that people love with Church & Dwight’s expertise and scale to continue driving success and growth in the market,” said Hero co-founder Ju Rhyu in a statement.

