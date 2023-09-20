default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Coty Raises Sales Outlook on Strong Fragrance Demand

The company, which is responsible for making fragrances for Burberry and Gucci, saw its sales grow 8 percent to 10 percent in the fiscal year that started in July.
Fragrance maker Givaudan’s core profit fell due to muted demand.
Coty Inc. raised its sales outlook for the current fiscal year. (Shutterstock)
By

Coty Inc. raised its sales outlook for the current fiscal year, citing continued robust demand for higher-end fragrances.

The maker of Burberry and Gucci fragrances now sees like-for-like sales growth of 8 percent to 10 percent in the fiscal year that started in July. That’s up from the 6 percent to 8 percent sales-growth forecast the company gave in August. Sales are expected to accelerate at a faster pace in the first half of the fiscal year, Coty said in a statement Wednesday.

The recently launched Burberry Goddess fragrance is selling particularly well and helping to power the more optimistic outlook, according to Coty. The company also slightly raised its outlook for a measure of earnings excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Sales of perfumes, candles and fragrances boomed during the pandemic as consumers turned to scents to boost their mood and treat themselves. Revenue has remained strong, and the long tailwind has surprised investors and analysts and pushed the shares of major fragrance companies such as Coty higher.

Coty shares rose as much as 8.1 percent, the most in 10 months, in New York trading Wednesday. The gain pushed the shares’ year-to-date advance to more than 40 percent.

When Coty reported its fourth-quarter results on Aug. 22, several analysts, including Nik Modi of RBC Capital Markets, said that the company’s outlook for its current fiscal year was relatively modest and flagged the possibility that Coty could raise its guidance.

Coty’s share gain has stalled in recent months. That’s in part due to investor concerns that companies, including Kering and Richemont, have recently launched their own beauty businesses and might want to reclaim fragrance licenses, such as Gucci, from Coty, according to Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong.

Tong said in a research note that none of Coty’s major licenses are up for renewal in the next five years and that no individual brand accounts for more than 10 percent of sales.

New York-based Coty has repeatedly raised its guidance recently, with the company increasing its revenue outlook for fiscal 2023 several times since February.

By Jeannette Neumann

Learn more:

Coty Flags Lower-Than-Expected Profits, Citing Rising Costs

While raw materials and transportation costs have eased since the pandemic, a stretched labour market has increased production costs for many companies.

