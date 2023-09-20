Coty Raises Sales Outlook on Strong Fragrance Demand

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
“Longevity” has become beauty’s latest buzzword for everything from topical moisturizers and supplements to herbal infusions and MRIs.
In August, the brand began teasing the launch of its three upcoming scents, Closeness, Rivulets and Bright, Hot, with peel-off fragrance strip samples in customers’ e-commerce orders. The scents, which will launch in October, were made in partnership with natural fragrance maker Robertet.
The French beauty retailer announced Thursday that Jean-André Rougeot, Sephora North America’s chief executive and president, will retire in April 2024.
A spot backstage was once the most coveted position at New York Fashion Week for makeup artists-turned-brand founders, but creatives like Katie Jane Hughes, Donni Davy and Danessa Myricks are now focused on celebrities, consumers and social media.