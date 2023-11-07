Coty Raises Annual Core Sales Outlook As Fragrances, Cosmetics Drive Demand

The Business of Fashion
Following a study by the US National Institutes of Health associating hair relaxer use with uterine cancer, over 7000 lawsuits have been filed against companies like L’Oreal and Revlon.
The shuttering of nail salons during the pandemic birthed a new sector of digitally-native brands selling at-home manicure kits. Three years later, category leaders are more than doubling sales as economic challenges permanently alter consumers’ nail care habits.
Usage is creeping back up, but many of the biggest beauty and fashion brands and influencers are still taking a wait-and-see approach to the platform.
A certain alpine flower with appeal to theatre kids and trust funders alike is suddenly everywhere.