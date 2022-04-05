Deciem Shuts Down Brands

The Ordinary owner announced it will close HIF, Hylamide, Abnomaly and The Chemistry Brand in an Instagram post. Instead, Deciem will focus on its crown jewel, The Ordinary, known for its $7, ingredient-focused serums, and skin care brand NIOD. Products will be available for purchase from the soon-to-be-shuttered brands until they run out.

“We are refocusing our attention on science-first functional skincare ... This new approach will power us to do more of what you love, while allowing us the space to innovate with new brands in the future,” the company, which declined a request for comment, wrote on Instagram.

This news comes just over a year after Estée Lauder Companies upped its stake in Deciem from 29 percent to 76 percent in February 2021, with plans to officially acquire the company after three years.

