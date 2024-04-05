Tom Ford Beauty Appoints Global General Manager

Tom Ford Beauty has appointed Dexter King as senior vice president, global general manager, promoting him from his previous global marketing and strategy position. King has been with the business for nine years, and will continue to report to Guillaume Jesel, Tom Ford chief executive and president.

In his new role, King will be tasked with driving the brand’s luxury positioning and expanding geographic growth. Tom Ford Beauty is of great importance to its parent, the Estée Lauder Companies – in 2022, it splurged $2.8 billion to acquire the entirety of the brand so it wouldn’t lose the rights to its lucrative beauty line.

Sales of its premium products have contributed to pockets of net sales growth for ELC against its difficult post-pandemic recovery; hero products like the Black Orchid and Lost Cherry perfumes and Shade and Illuminate contour palette are enduringly popular, while new launches like the Ultra-Shine Lip Color also generate buzz.

“Dexter’s appointment recognizes his tenured success on Tom Ford Beauty and I look forward to working with him on the future of luxury beauty,” said Jesel.

