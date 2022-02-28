Dries Van Noten Branches Into Beauty

On March 2, the Puig-owned luxury label will launch its beauty line of refillable lipsticks and perfumes, alongside soaps, hand creams and accessories like mirrors, combs and makeup bags. Prices range from €30 for a bar of soap to €220 for eau de parfum and €250 for a makeup bag. Additional products for face, eyes and nails are set to follow, according to the brand.

Dries Van Noten’s segue into beauty comes five years after the designer entered into a deal with Spanish group Puig, selling a majority stake in his namesake Belgian brand for an undisclosed sum. While Puig counts other ready-to-wear labels like Paco Rabanne and Carolina Herrera among its stable of brands, the group’s roots are in fragrance, and, more recently, it has signalled bigger ambitions in the cosmetics space, launching nail polishes and lipsticks for shoe designer Christian Louboutin and acquiring Charlotte Tilbury in June 2020.

Beauty is an easily scalable, high-margin product category, which traditionally drives significant revenues for luxury labels thanks to lower price points. For Dries Van Noten, €69 lipsticks and €40 hand creams are a way to drive brand awareness and reach a new customer base, while also fuelling company growth.

The collections will launch at select Dries Van Noten boutiques and on its website.

Dries Van Noten's debut beauty collection includes a line of refillable perfumes. (Courtesy.)

Learn more:

Hermès, Gucci and the Luxury Lipstick Wars

With a new lipstick range, Hermès joins Tom Ford Beauty and Gucci in seeing colour cosmetics as the key to reaching new customers.