DSM-Firmenich Unveils New ‘Mind Nose Matter’ Olfactory Exhibition

The manufacturer of perfumes including CK One, Flower by Kenzo, and YSL Black Opium will now be controlled by a Dutch health and wellness manufacturer, with combined revenues surpassing sector-leader Givaudan.
From fast-growing pure players like Amouage and Byredo to top-end launches from luxury's biggest names, the world of niche fragrances is getting a whole lot bigger.
With independent perfume on a hot streak for investments and acquisitions, the fragrance market is only growing larger — and more competitive. Here’s what steps emerging brands need to take as they grow.
The Estée Lauder-owned premium fragrance house has signed a two-year deal with the actor in a bet to seize more of the men’s market.
From medspas to telemedicine, weight loss drugs are becoming adopted for mainstream cosmetic use.
Mature consumers have long been ignored by the beauty industry. Now a small but growing number of emerging brands are responding to the needs of those over the age of 45 in a bid to cash in on their $15 trillion spending power.
Guerlain really wants to win this game.