Beauty

E.l.f. Beauty Surpasses $1 Billion in Annual Sales

In its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, the beauty company reported that sales increased 77 percent to over $1.02 billion for the 12 months ending on Mar. 31, 2024.
E.l.f. Beauty exceeded estimates to reach over $1 billion in sales for its 2024 fiscal year.
E.l.f. Beauty's Camo Liquid Blush. (E.l.f. Beauty)
After 21 consecutive quarters of growth, E.l.f. Beauty has finally hit the $1 billion mark in annual sales.

In its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings released Thursday, the beauty company reported that sales increased 77 percent to over $1.02 billion for the 12 months ending on Mar. 31, 2024. In its fourth quarter, the company saw 71 percent sales growth to $321.1 million.

E.l.f. Beauty reached $1 billion sooner than expected, exceeding its full-year outlook of $980 to $990 million predicted in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report in February. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew by 101 percent year-over-year to $234.7 million, increasing 93 percent in the most recent quarter.

But the company’s share price fell after it reported that growth will likely decelerate in the coming fiscal year. For its fiscal 2025 outlook, it predicted that net sales growth will moderate to between 20 and 22 percent for $1.23 to $1.25 billion in sales.

Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

