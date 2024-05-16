Fendi Launches Fine Fragrance Collection

Fendi is adding a fine fragrance collection to its line-up.

The seven-piece range includes scents such as Perché No, with notes of sandalwood and pink pepper, as well as La Baguette, named for the iconic Fendi bag, with notes of iris and vanilla. It will be available in boutiques and the brand’s e-commerce site from June 20, with each scent priced at $330.

The scents are inspired by different members of the Fendi family, as well as by Kim Jones, the fashion house’s artistic director.

LVMH-owned Fendi has previously offered fragrances in wholesale retail, but this is the first time fragrance will be available to purchase in its own stores.

Fragrance is a buoyant category, and the expansion of fine fragrance allows brands to further premiumise and differentiate their offerings from those sold in mass retail. In February, L’Oréal announced it would launch haute parfumerie for Valentino, while Celine launched its first new fragrance since 2022 in April.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.