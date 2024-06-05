Skip to main content
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Expands to Hair Care

Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics and skincare label founded by singer Rihanna, announced Tuesday it would be expanding its offering to hair care.
An assortment of products in Fenty Beauty's mini Fenty Snackz line.
Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics and skincare label founded by singer Rihanna, announced Tuesday it would be expanding its offering to hair care. (Courtesy)
By

The singer described the venture as a “flexible line of products,” designed for a variety of hair textures in a video posted to Instagram.

Fenty Beauty, in partnership with LVMH, disrupted the cosmetics category when it launched in 2017 with a strong message of inclusion and a foundation range that included 40 shades.

The beauty landscape today is more competitive and the brand’s hair range will face stiff competition as it goes up against other textured hair upstarts, including singer Beyoncé's hair care line Cécred.

The line launches June 13.

Learn more:

Whatever Happened to the ‘Fenty Beauty’ Effect?

In 2017, the launch of Rihanna’s ground-breaking Fenty Beauty forced the beauty industry into unflattering light. Shade inclusivity was supposed to become table stakes, but in many ways, the industry is backsliding.

About the author
Yola Mzizi
Yola Mzizi

Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.

