Fenty Beauty Expands to Hair Care

The singer described the venture as a “flexible line of products,” designed for a variety of hair textures in a video posted to Instagram.

Fenty Beauty, in partnership with LVMH, disrupted the cosmetics category when it launched in 2017 with a strong message of inclusion and a foundation range that included 40 shades.

The beauty landscape today is more competitive and the brand’s hair range will face stiff competition as it goes up against other textured hair upstarts, including singer Beyoncé's hair care line Cécred.

The line launches June 13.

