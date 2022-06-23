Glossier to Increase Prices as Costs Rise

The beauty brand put a banner across its site announcing the price of some products would increase by $1 to $4 starting July 6 due to “higher production costs.” It also posted a story on its Instagram page this week which read “we understand that even this adjustment will impact our community at a time where there are other global market increases,” according to Retail Dive. The brand has not yet specified which products would be impacted by price increases. Glossier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The impending price bump follows founder Emily Weiss’s recent departure from the company’s chief executive post in May (she’s since moved into the role of executive chairwoman), the appointment of Olivia Rodrigo as its first celebrity ambassador in April and Glossier’s termination of about a third of its employees in January.

