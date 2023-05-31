default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Guerlain Launches Hair Care Range

Guerlain is launching a premium hair care line.
Guerlain is launching a premium hair care line. (Guerlain)
By

The LVMH-owned heritage beauty house is launching a premium hair care line, its first major foray into the category since 1970.

The brand launched its first commercial hair product in decades last year, introducing an oil-in-serum for hair and scalp that used technology from the brand’s best-selling skin care line Abeille Royale.

Now, following the success of the launch, Guerlain is rounding out the line with a shampoo ($82), conditioner ($82) and mask ($93) — all formulated with the same black-bee honey repair technology found in Abeille Royale skin care products — along with a scalp brush ($169).

It comes as the brand sees consumers increasingly investing more in hair products and scalp maintenance, said Cecile Koenig, Guerlain’s director of international skin care marketing.

”During the Covid crisis, we witnessed the rise of more premium hair care with far more sophisticated routines,” said Koenig. “We are now seeing that the category is booming.”

The hair care range, which is already available on Guerlain’s websites in France and the US, will go on sale at retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman on June 12.

Learn more:

Is Scalp Care the New Skin Care?

As interest in self-care and wellness surges, brands and consumers are applying ingredient formulations and rituals associated with skin care to hair care regimes.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Changing Shape of Beauty M&A

Beauty megadeals may be few and far between over the near term, but M&A will still be critical for buyers and sellers seeking growth, innovation and competitive product portfolios, reports The State of Fashion: Beauty.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum