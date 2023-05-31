Guerlain Launches Hair Care Range

The LVMH-owned heritage beauty house is launching a premium hair care line, its first major foray into the category since 1970.

The brand launched its first commercial hair product in decades last year, introducing an oil-in-serum for hair and scalp that used technology from the brand’s best-selling skin care line Abeille Royale.

Now, following the success of the launch, Guerlain is rounding out the line with a shampoo ($82), conditioner ($82) and mask ($93) — all formulated with the same black-bee honey repair technology found in Abeille Royale skin care products — along with a scalp brush ($169).

It comes as the brand sees consumers increasingly investing more in hair products and scalp maintenance, said Cecile Koenig, Guerlain’s director of international skin care marketing.

”During the Covid crisis, we witnessed the rise of more premium hair care with far more sophisticated routines,” said Koenig. “We are now seeing that the category is booming.”

The hair care range, which is already available on Guerlain’s websites in France and the US, will go on sale at retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman on June 12.

