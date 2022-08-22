Hair Stylist Latisha Chong Dies at 32

Best known for her work with Telfar Clemens, Tracee Ellis Ross and Serena Williams — whose hair she styled for the September issue of American Vogue — the young talent died of breast cancer in July, according to a report in the New York Times.

“She was one of the tradesmen behind the fashion imagery — the editors, photographers, stylists and makeup artists — who are expanding the visual landscape to include the people who have always been at the forefront of style and taste but have been rejected from the modern canon,” fashion stylist and collaborator Gabriella Karefa-Johnson told the Times.