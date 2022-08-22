default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Hair Stylist Latisha Chong Dies at 32

Serena Williams stars on the front cover of Vogue's September 2022 issue. She wears a blue gown with a long train held by her daughter on a beach, in front of a sunset.
Before her passing in July of breast cancer, the late Latisha Chong styled Serena Williams's for the September 2022 cover of American Vogue. (Courtesy)
By

Best known for her work with Telfar Clemens, Tracee Ellis Ross and Serena Williams — whose hair she styled for the September issue of American Vogue — the young talent died of breast cancer in July, according to a report in the New York Times.

“She was one of the tradesmen behind the fashion imagery — the editors, photographers, stylists and makeup artists — who are expanding the visual landscape to include the people who have always been at the forefront of style and taste but have been rejected from the modern canon,” fashion stylist and collaborator Gabriella Karefa-Johnson told the Times.

