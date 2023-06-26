Harry Styles’ Pleasing taps Shaun Kearney as CEO.

Pleasing, founded by musician Harry Styles, has tapped Shaun Kearney, former chief design and merchandising officer at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop as its first CEO.

Kearney joins the Pleasing team alongside co-creative directors Harry Lambert and Molly Hawkins and Sophie Kerr-Dineen, head of marketing. The official appointment will take place on July 17.

”His [Kearney] exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of Pleasing,” said Styles in a statement.

In April, the two-year-old brand released its latest nail polish and apparel collection, Pollinators. The products were a nod to the local wildlife in Styles’ North London neighbourhood.

