Hims Debuts $199 Weight-Loss Shots at 85% Discount to Wegovy

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In 2021, the pioneering clean beauty brand sold for $1 billion. Three years later, it was bought out of foreclosure by its founder, without a clear timeline for relaunching.
The sports-themed sex shop has laid off staff and is managing unsold inventory, but founder Justin Kerzner says sexual wellness has a future in physical retail.
Once thought of as a somewhat dowdy, staid product, younger consumers are now embracing blush, wearing multiple products, formulas and shades as part of their daily look.
A genius marketing campaign from E.l.f. Beauty this week emphasised how diversity, equity and inclusion efforts can be done at the highest levels — and what the barriers are to making substantial progress.