Indian Beauty Retailer Nykaa Posts Near Three-Fold Jump in Q4 Profit

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon and viewership for women’s sports growing, the time is ripe for beauty brands to tap the power of female athletes.
Fara Homidi, Conserving Beauty and D’You are among our nine shortlisted brands.
In 2021, the pioneering clean beauty brand sold for $1 billion. Three years later, it was bought out of foreclosure by its founder, without a clear timeline for relaunching.
The sports-themed sex shop has laid off staff and is managing unsold inventory, but founder Justin Kerzner says sexual wellness has a future in physical retail.