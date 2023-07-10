default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Israel's Oddity Tech Seeks Up to $1.7 Billion Valuation in US IPO

Il Makiage's Woke Up Like This foundation. Il Makiage.
Il Makiage owner Oddity will seek a valuation of up to $1.7 billion in its US initial public offering. (Il Makiage)
By

Israel-based Oddity Tech will seek a valuation of up to $1.7 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO), the beauty and wellness products company said on Monday.

The company is aiming to price its shares between $27 and $30 each to raise up to $315.8 million.

If the IPO is priced at the top end of the range, more than $263 million would go to existing investors who are selling some shares.

Oddity joins a host of companies that have rushed to the stock market in recent weeks, encouraged by strong debuts from firms like Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health unit Kenvue.

Oddity, which owns the IL Makiage and SpoiledChild brands, is seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ODD.”

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co are the lead underwriters, Oddity said.

By Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur

Learn more:

Il Makiage Parent Oddity Files to Go Public

Israel-based beauty tech company Oddity filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering under the ticker “ODD” this week.

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Why Coty Sees Its Future in France

The US-based beauty conglomerate is exploring a dual listing on the Paris Stock Exchange, citing access to new investors and a desire to shore up its French heritage. What a listing’s structure and benefits would look like remain to be seen.

How Beauty Barrage’s Specialist Staff Drive In-Store Sales

Beauty Barrage founder and CEO Sonia Summers shares how the turn-key service, supplying brands with brand ambassadors, educators and event specialists, alleviates challenges around retail staff training and retention to allow beauty brands and retailers to focus on growth and revenue.

Beauty’s $40 Billion Luxury Opportunity

Wealthy shoppers looking for exclusive beauty products and bespoke experiences have been underserved. But that may change soon, according to The State of Fashion: Beauty.

view more

