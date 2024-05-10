Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Jen Atkin’s Editorial Site Mane Addicts Shuts Down, Lays Off Team

A curling iron from hair tools brand Mane.
Jen Atkin's hair tools brand Mane was previously a part of Mane Addicts, but now has a standalone site. (Mane)
By

Ouai founder Jen Atkin’s 10-year-old editorial hair care site Mane Addicts has effectively shut down.

The company eliminated all editorial roles related to Mane Addicts this week. Some non-editorial roles were eliminated as well, with an estimated total of five layoffs, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Mane Addicts was founded by Atkin in 2014 as both an editorial site dedicated to hair care and a talent agency. Her hair-care brand Ouai soon followed in 2015, and was sold to Procter & Gamble in 2021.

In 2023, Atkin’s new beauty venture, hair tools brand Mane, launched for sale on the Mane Addicts editorial site. In addition to editorial content, the Mane Addicts team began working on brand content for Mane. Mane launched at Sephora in February 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

In early 2024, Mane was moved to a separate standalone e-commerce site. The Mane Addicts site is still online, but official communications by the company’s representatives refer to it as “Mane (previously known as Mane Addicts).” According to a representative for Mane Addicts, its talent agency portion was transitioned to Highlight Artists, which was announced in March 2024 with Atkin, Justine Marjan and Mary Phillips as co-founders.


Learn more:

Celebrity Hair Guru Jen Atkin Says to Tune out Bad Advice and Hire Women

The entrepreneur behind Ouai and Mane Addicts shares her experiences going from hairstyling assistant to A-list beauty influencer and brand builder.


About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024