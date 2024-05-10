Jen Atkin’s Editorial Site Mane Addicts Shuts Down, Lays Off Team

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
Guerlain really wants to win this game.
The battle for exclusive international beauty launches is intensifying as Nykaa, Tira and more set their eyes on expansion.
As in-person retail continues to recover, store owners and marketers are working hard to press the main advantage analogue shopping has over digital: its appeal to all the senses.
What had once been a nimble, innovative company, Neutrogena became slow-moving and cautious. It retreated precisely when rivals went all in – and missed out on a big chunk of the market.