Kim Kardashian Launches New Prestige Skin Care Line

The line, called SKKN by Kim, will be sold directly through the brand’s website, according to The New York Times.

The products, of which there are nine to start, cost a collective $630, placing it in a higher category than much of the celebrity beauty brand market and also making it more premium than her previous beauty ventures, including KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance (both of which are now closed.) Next year, the line will be sold at a “major beauty retailer.”

SKKN by Kim is Kardashian’s latest venture. She is working with celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech on the line while Coty has a 20 percent stake.

