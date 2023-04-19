default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

L’Oréal Q1 Sales Rise 13%, Lifted by US, Europe

The company flagged strong performance from its consumer products, as well as its dermatological beauty division, which sells CeraVe skincare
Verily on Thursday announced its newest tie-up with L’Oréal SA in its search for sustainable revenue.
L’Oréal reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter sales. (Shutterstock)
By

L’Oréal reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter sales, beating expectations thanks to strong business in the US and Europe as shoppers shrugged off rising prices, but said it had not benefited yet from the end of Covid-19 curbs in China.

Sales of the French cosmetics group, which sells brands ranging from Maybelline to Lancôme, came to €10.38 billion ($11.37 billion) over the first three months to the end of March.

The 13 percent increase on an organic basis beat analyst expectations for 8.1 percent growth, according to a consensus estimate cited by Barclays.

Sales in Europe and North America grew by 16 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively, with the company flagging a strong performance from its consumer products, which has been moving upmarket, as well as its dermatological beauty division, which sells CeraVe skincare.

In mainland China, where the company said luxury sales were flat due to low inventories, consumer demand and store traffic resumed from February.

Earlier this month, L'Oréal agreed to buy Australian luxury brand Aesop for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion, its largest brand acquisition to date, with an eye to international expansion, including in China.

By Mimosa Spencer, Editor Silvia Aloisi

Learn more:

Why L’Oréal Paid $2.5 Billion for Aesop

The internet’s most memed skincare line, beloved by both insiders and strivers, gives the conglomerate a chance to reconstruct its luxury portfolio.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Brexit Hinders British Beauty’s Post-Pandemic Recovery

A new report from the British Beauty Council found the sector contributed £24.5 billion to the British economy last year, 14 percent below 2019 levels. But fresh opportunities like domestic manufacturing could open up new paths for growth.

Beauty’s “Ageing” Rebrand That Never Was

Euphemisms like “pro-aging” and “anti anti-aging” exist to obscure the fact that the beauty industry is selling the same creams and tonics meant to enhance one’s appearance. It may be time for a new approach.

Turning Sexual Wellness Into a Contact Sport

The Soho boutique is probably the first sex toy shop with a shrine to Wayne Gretzky, but it’s not alone in its pursuit of using vibrators and lube to lure shoppers into stores.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns