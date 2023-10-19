Nars to Open First Freestanding India Store

After first entering the Indian market on Oct. 10 at Shoppers Stop and Sephora, both online and in select stores, Nars has announced plans to open a free-standing boutique in the country next month.

Many global beauty brands have started to turn their focus to India, a fast-growing beauty market valued at $16.5 billion and predicted to grow 11.5 percent to $18.4 billion by 2026, according to Euromonitor International.

India is a high priority for parent company Shiseido, which also owns Drunk Elephant and Clé de Peau Beauté.

The store will open at the Select CityWalk shopping centre in the cosmopolitan hub of New Delhi. It will feature visuals photographed by brand founder François Nars and is designed in partnership with Fabien Baron of New York design firm Baron & Baron.

Reliance Industries and Tata Group have launched multi-brand beauty retailers Tira and Tata Cliq Palette respectively in a challenge to incumbents like Nykaa, Purplle and Sephora.