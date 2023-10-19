default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Nars to Open First Freestanding India Store

After testing the waters in local retailers, the Shiseido-owned makeup line will debut a standalone location.
Several Nars makeup palettes and bottles.
Nars makeup backstage at the Adeam Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. (Dimitrios Kambouris)
By
  • Daniela Morosini

After first entering the Indian market on Oct. 10 at Shoppers Stop and Sephora, both online and in select stores, Nars has announced plans to open a free-standing boutique in the country next month.

Many global beauty brands have started to turn their focus to India, a fast-growing beauty market valued at $16.5 billion and predicted to grow 11.5 percent to $18.4 billion by 2026, according to Euromonitor International.

India is a high priority for parent company Shiseido, which also owns Drunk Elephant and Clé de Peau Beauté.

The store will open at the Select CityWalk shopping centre in the cosmopolitan hub of New Delhi. It will feature visuals photographed by brand founder François Nars and is designed in partnership with Fabien Baron of New York design firm Baron & Baron.

Learn more:

Accessing India’s Booming Beauty Market Just Got Easier

Reliance Industries and Tata Group have launched multi-brand beauty retailers Tira and Tata Cliq Palette respectively in a challenge to incumbents like Nykaa, Purplle and Sephora.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

On TikTok Shop, Any Beauty Product Can Be a Viral Star

The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.

Farfetch to Sell Violet Grey

The luxury marketplace acquired the cult beauty retailer less than two years ago, but is now exiting the category.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023