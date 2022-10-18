default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Natura Mulls US IPO, Spin-off of Luxury Aesop Brand

Aesop Store
By

Brazilian cosmetics company Natura & Co on Monday said it has begun studying a possible initial public offering (IPO) in the United States or spin-off of its Aesop brand, as it looks to fund its expansion.

Natura said that in the event of an IPO or spin-off the luxury cosmetics brand would continue to be led by its current chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe.

The announcement comes less than a month after Natura’s management denied rumours it was considering spinning off Aesop or selling the Body Shop, after a string of lacklustre quarterly results.

“The IPO has been assessed over the last months as an alternative to fund the accelerated growth of Aesop, and Natura & Co’s management has been taking the necessary steps to pursue such alternative.”

Natura reported a wider-than-expected quarterly net loss in August, as inflation and tough market conditions put pressure on in its margins.

The company had announced a broad organisational shakeup in June, when chief executive and executive chairman Roberto Marques stepped down, handing over the reins of the company to board member Fabio Barbosa.

It said at the time it planned to increase the accountability of its business units after years of expansion fuelled by high-profile acquisitions.

By Peter Frontini; Editors: Mark Porter and Christopher Cushing.

Learn more:

How Aesop Plans To Keep It Culty

The luxury skin care company, now a certified B-Corp, has been forced to swiftly rethink how it reaches its customers during the pandemic. Chief Executive Michael O’Keeffe lays out its strategy.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Case On Set a New Pace For Sportswear?