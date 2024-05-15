Natura's Losses Rise to $181 Million But Margins Grow

Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura &Co reported late on Monday a net loss of 934.9 million reais ($181.29 million) for the first quarter, larger than the 652 million-real loss it had posted a year earlier.

The cosmetic giant has been pushing for a turnaround and shedding global assets, including the sales of the Aesop and The Body Shop brands, as it turned its focus to Latin America, where it has been integrating Avon and its namesake brand.

Natura rapidly grew through high-profile acquisitions in recent years, including those of The Body Shop, Aesop and Avon International, but ended up struggling with profitability.

Natura’s first-quarter net revenue dropped 5.7 percent year-on-year to 6.1 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.1 percent to 682.8 million reais, bringing the closely watched EBITDA margin up 110 basis points to 11.2 percent.

“We are encouraged that the first quarter of the year showed positive results with a consolidated margin expansion,” chief executive Fabio Barbosa said.

“The solid start to the year gives us confidence that the initiatives we are implementing are beginning to deliver the expected results and we remain extremely confident with the potential of the integration of both brands in Latam,” he added.

