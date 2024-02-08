default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Dyson Launches New Professional Hair Tool

The dryer is part of a wider expansion into beauty as the company looks to target the professional channel.
A Dyson hairdryer.
The new tool claims to place less strain on the user's wrists, and have "smart" drying capabilities. (Courtesy)
By

The Supersonic r is priced at $569.99 and claims to dry hair without heat damage. It is also intended to lessen the strain on stylists’ wrists.

It will be available to purchase by professionals with a valid cosmetology licence from March. A future consumer rollout is planned, but not yet confirmed.

Family-owned Dyson has become a heavyweight in the hair tools space since launching its debut hair product, a dryer called the Supersonic, in 2016. It subsequently launched a professional version in 2018, and added more buzzy consumer tools like the Airwrap. It is investing £500 million ($629 million) to expand its beauty portfolio and plans to launch 20 new products by 2028.

The new Supersonic r’s name refers to the shape of the device, which is designed to be more ergonomic and lighter than traditional dryers. The dryer uses radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors, as well as a proprietary heater to deliver what the brand claims to be optimal airflow and temperature.

Learn more:

James Dyson’s Unlikely Second Act as a Beauty Mogul

Since 2016, the vacuum company has found an entirely new audience with its dryers and multi-stylers. Its latest launch, the Airstrait, is the first of an anticipated 20 new products over the next four years.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Changing Face of Fillers

Cosmetic fillers and Botox are more normalised than ever before — but consumers are also more weary of looking overdone. Skinvive, the first “injectable moisturiser” to receive FDA approval, may be able to fill in the gaps.

How Beauty Arrived at the Super Bowl

E.l.f., Nyx Professional Makeup, Dove and Cerave are among the labels getting into the Big Game this year, testing the waters for advertising’s biggest stage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds