Dyson Launches New Professional Hair Tool

The Supersonic r is priced at $569.99 and claims to dry hair without heat damage. It is also intended to lessen the strain on stylists’ wrists.

It will be available to purchase by professionals with a valid cosmetology licence from March. A future consumer rollout is planned, but not yet confirmed.

Family-owned Dyson has become a heavyweight in the hair tools space since launching its debut hair product, a dryer called the Supersonic, in 2016. It subsequently launched a professional version in 2018, and added more buzzy consumer tools like the Airwrap. It is investing £500 million ($629 million) to expand its beauty portfolio and plans to launch 20 new products by 2028.

The new Supersonic r’s name refers to the shape of the device, which is designed to be more ergonomic and lighter than traditional dryers. The dryer uses radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors, as well as a proprietary heater to deliver what the brand claims to be optimal airflow and temperature.

