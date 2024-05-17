Pattern Beauty Names Tiffani Carter Chief Marketing Officer

Pattern Beauty, the Tracee Ellis Ross-founded label specialising in textured hair, announced that Tiffani Carter would be joining the company as its first chief marketing officer on Friday.

Carter joins Pattern Beauty from makeup artist Danessa Myricks’ namesake cosmetics label, where she was CMO. Previously, she held roles at Shiseido’s Americas and Coty Inc.

”[Carter] has a proven track record of amplifying authentic narratives through a customer-first mindset, and we are excited for her to bring her strong and unique perspective to our team,” Ellis Ross, Pattern Beauty’s founder and co-chief executive, said in a statement.

The news comes at a time when the label is charting its next phase of growth, having made a string of new hires including co-CEO Christiane Pendarvis in 2023.

In this role, Carter will oversee retail, brand and product marketing as well as managing internal and external brand communications including social media and influencer marketing.

”We want to be able to continue to reach [the consumer] as we expand our retail footprint, and dissolve the idea that Black hair care is a niche market,” Carter said.

Founded in 2019, Ellis Ross is the majority owner of the business in partnership with brand incubator Beach House Group. The brand boasts a number of retail partnerships including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Boots and, most recently, Nordstrom.

