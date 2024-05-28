Report: L’Oréal, Estée Lauder Perfumes Linked to Child Labour

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The world’s biggest beauty companies aren’t doing enough to tackle their emissions, according to a new report by climate consultancy the Carbon Trust’s Net Zero Intelligence Unit.
Serving as the 'heartbeat' for brands and retailers that deploy them with the right rewards, loyalty programmes incentivise repeat purchases, boost customer lifetime value and provide businesses with invaluable data for personalised marketing. But brands need to balance costs and benefits while creating a programme that supports their goals, maintains brand equity and keeps users engaged.
As customer engagement with wellness practices matures, performance-based science and activities are increasingly popular and distinguishing providers in the market. BoF meets the VP of wellbeing at Auberge Resorts Collection, to discuss emerging trends in wellness and health and discover more about Auberge luxury resort Stanly Ranch’s best-in-class performance-suite and products.
From Kiehl’s to Clinique, a flood of premium lines are giving in to the e-commerce platform, realising it’s too much of a growth driver to pass up.
Will they fare better than sustainable fashion labels?