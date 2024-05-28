Skip to main content
Beauty

Report: L’Oréal, Estée Lauder Perfumes Linked to Child Labour

Children as young as five have picked perfume ingredients used by suppliers to top brands, a BBC Eye investigation found.
The report found children as young as five picking jasmine throughout the night, and earning on average as little as $1 a day. Premium perfumes using Egyptian jasmine can cost as much as $300.
By

Jasmine flowers picked by children were used by perfume suppliers to L’Oréal and Estée Lauder brands, a BBC Eye Investigations report has found.

The investigation followed families in Egypt throughout the summer of 2023 who pick jasmine for local factories. These factories extract jasmine oil from the flowers, and supply it to international fragrance houses such as Givaudan and Firmenich.

These firms are used by beauty conglomerates to produce their scents. The jasmine used in L’Oréal-owned Lancôme’s Idôle Intense and Estée Lauder-owned Aerin Beauty’s Ikat Jasmine and Limone di Sicilia comes from Egypt.

According to the BBC’s investigation, children as young as five work picking jasmine throughout the night, and earn on average as little as $1 a day. Premium perfumes using Egyptian jasmine (which accounts for around half the world’s supply) can cost as much as $300.

The report blamed the issues on poor due diligence practices and pricing pressure from top companies.

L’Oréal and Givaudan told the BBC that they are committed to respecting human rights. Estée Lauder said it had contacted its suppliers to investigate the allegations. Firmenich said it had switched suppliers in Egypt.

Learn more:

Brands Struggle to Get Sustainability Marketing Right

This week, Sephora announced plans to double down on ‘green’ and ‘clean’ product labels, leaning into an increasingly risky marketing tactic even as a greenwashing crackdown has prompted other brands to pull back.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

