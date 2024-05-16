P&G to Downplay Corporate Name in Olympic Ads

The Business of Fashion
The showcase translated the company’s global insights consumer study into scent profiles, technologies and fragrances.
The Estée Lauder-owned premium fragrance house has signed a two-year deal with the actor in a bet to seize more of the men’s market.
From medspas to telemedicine, weight loss drugs are becoming adopted for mainstream cosmetic use.
Mature consumers have long been ignored by the beauty industry. Now a small but growing number of emerging brands are responding to the needs of those over the age of 45 in a bid to cash in on their $15 trillion spending power.