P&G Unwinds ‘Precision’ Makeup Brand Opte Four Years After Launch

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Aesop pulled off the difficult trick of portraying itself as a luxury brand for everyone, and that turns out to be worth quite a lot.
Beauty giant L’Oréal is buying Aesop in a reported deal that values the brand at $2.525 billion.
The British beauty market is booming, but a highly fragmented retail network presents unique challenges. Here’s what brands should consider when selecting a partner.
The beauty retailer plans to launch its assortment of beauty with the Amazon-owned shoe and fashion company this summer.