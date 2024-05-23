Reliance’s New Venture Tira Bets on AI Tools to Push Into Sizzling Indian Beauty Market

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, the beauty company reported that sales increased 77 percent to over $1.02 billion for the 12 months ending on Mar. 31, 2024.
With the Paris Olympics on the horizon and viewership for women’s sports growing, the time is ripe for beauty brands to tap the power of female athletes.
Fara Homidi, Conserving Beauty and D’You are among our nine shortlisted brands.
In 2021, the pioneering clean beauty brand sold for $1 billion. Three years later, it was bought out of foreclosure by its founder, without a clear timeline for relaunching.