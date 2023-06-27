Revolution Beauty Re-Appoints CEO to Board Defying Shareholder Boohoo’s Wish

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Kering will acquire 100 percent of the luxury niche fragrance brand controlled by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital Europe and current Chairman Javier Ferrán in an all-cash transaction.
The centuries-old hairstyle that reached its peak in the 70s is now embraced by a new audience: Gen Z. Thanks to TikTok, K-pop and innovation within the category, the perm is getting a long overdue lift.
Users on the social media platform couldn’t stop talking about new lip “blur” products from popular beauty brands, DIY foundation and the makeup looks from HBO’s newest show.
As mass brands adopt labelling and ingredients once reserved for high-end products, some companies are staking out a new “ultra luxury” space, where entry-level creams and serums cost $1,000 or more.