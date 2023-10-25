Sephora to Reopen Newly-Revamped Champs-Elysées Flagship

After several months of renovations, Sephora is set to reopen its flagship on Paris’ famed shopping street on Oct. 27. It’s the first full renovation the store has had since opening in 1996, and changes include aesthetic tweaks such as stone paving and a 90-metre central glass ceiling designed to mirror the store’s iconic address and Parisian architecture.

Also new are a handful of exclusive brands including Prada Beauty, Valentino Beauty, Glow Recipe, Maison François Kurkdjian and Penhaligons, which will only be available at the flagship and on Sephora’s French website. The revamped location also features a section featuring products that are trending on social media, a gift wrapping station, and a “Fragrance Discovery” area where shoppers can get their perfume bottles engraved.

Learn more:

Nars to open free-standing store in India

After testing the waters in local retailers, the Shiseido-owned makeup line will debut a standalone location.