Beauty

Sephora US Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Sephora US appoints Zena Srivatsa Arnold as its new chief marketing officer. (Sephora)
By

On Wednesday, Sephora US named Zena Srivatsa Arnold as the brand’s new chief marketing officer, according to a company spokesperson. She will begin her new role early this summer.

Srivatsa Arnold previously held senior marketing roles at CPG companies like PepsiCo. and Kimberly-Clark.

The marketing executive is the latest addition to Sephora’s C-suite; in January the beauty giant appointed Guillaume Motte as the brand’s global president and chief executive officer.

Learn more:

Sephora Names Guillaume Motte CEO

The former deputy chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group will take the reins as president and CEO of Sephora on Jan. 1, reported WWD.

