Sephora US Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

On Wednesday, Sephora US named Zena Srivatsa Arnold as the brand’s new chief marketing officer, according to a company spokesperson. She will begin her new role early this summer.

Srivatsa Arnold previously held senior marketing roles at CPG companies like PepsiCo. and Kimberly-Clark.

The marketing executive is the latest addition to Sephora’s C-suite; in January the beauty giant appointed Guillaume Motte as the brand’s global president and chief executive officer.

