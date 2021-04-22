default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Shiseido’s Men’s Beauty Line Uno Sees ‘Double-Digit’ Growth

The pandemic has boosted Japan's men's beauty market. Shutterstock.
The pandemic has boosted Japan's men's beauty market. Shutterstock.
By

Video calls are pushing a growing number of Japanese businessmen to pay attention to their skincare and makeup, Shiseido officials told the Associated Press.

Japan’s men’s beauty market has traditionally been driven by younger consumers in their 20s, but the pandemic has widened the category’s appeal. Last year, Shiseido released free filters for women for use on video conferences and said men responded on social media requesting their own versions. The beauty giant’s men’s line, Uno, is now expanding its marketing to reach men in their 40s.

“I think the coronavirus has created a certain condition that urges businessmen to be more aware of their skin condition,” Uno’s assistant branding manager, Yoshiyuki Matsuo, told AP. “We have seen double-digit growth even amid the pandemic.”

