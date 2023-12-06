Skin Care Line Bubble Expands in the UK

Gen-Z acne brand Bubble is expanding its retail presence in the UK with a launch at Boots.

The brand will first launch online and at the newly opened Boots Battersea Power Station beauty shop before expanding to over 200 stores across the UK in Jan. 2024. This is Bubble’s first brick-and-mortar partner in the UK; it began selling on e-tailer Beauty Bay in Feb. 2023.

”Boots was a very requested retailer for us because we knew so many of our community members are based in the UK and the shipping is just too expensive from the US,” said Bubble founder and CEO Shai Eisenman.

Beyond its e-commerce site, Bubble is sold at Ulta Beauty, Walmart and CVS in the US. The company expects to reach $100 million in net sales next year.

Boots announced the arrival of Bubble on TikTok in a video featuring helicopters outside the new beauty location dangling a giant container of the line’s Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturiser. Ariana Grande’s REM Beauty and Fenty Beauty, which has been at the retailer since 2019, were promoted alongside Bubble.





