Skin Care Line Bubble Expands in the UK

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
With no advertising, PR or e-commerce, the store in London’s Soho is fast-becoming a cult classic. The brand is weighing how to expand without losing its magic.
To build a business that lasts, brands must appeal to more than their original core demographic. Behemoths like Nike and Apple have done so — but makeup, skin care and hair lines have had less luck.
BoF Careers provides essential industry insights for beauty professionals this month, featuring roles from Karla Otto, Tory Burch and Chalhoub Group.
Famed for speedy weight loss, the effects of the prescription-only drug are now shifting beauty standards.