Beauty

Skin Care Line Bubble Expands in the UK

Bubble skincare products. Bubble.
Bubble skin care products. (Bubble)
By

Gen-Z acne brand Bubble is expanding its retail presence in the UK with a launch at Boots.

The brand will first launch online and at the newly opened Boots Battersea Power Station beauty shop before expanding to over 200 stores across the UK in Jan. 2024. This is Bubble’s first brick-and-mortar partner in the UK; it began selling on e-tailer Beauty Bay in Feb. 2023.

”Boots was a very requested retailer for us because we knew so many of our community members are based in the UK and the shipping is just too expensive from the US,” said Bubble founder and CEO Shai Eisenman.

Beyond its e-commerce site, Bubble is sold at Ulta Beauty, Walmart and CVS in the US. The company expects to reach $100 million in net sales next year.

Boots announced the arrival of Bubble on TikTok in a video featuring helicopters outside the new beauty location dangling a giant container of the line’s Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturiser. Ariana Grande’s REM Beauty and Fenty Beauty, which has been at the retailer since 2019, were promoted alongside Bubble.


Learn more:

Boots Opens Its First Beauty-Only Store

Boots will open its first-ever dedicated beauty store, called “Boots Beauty,” on Wednesday in London’s Battersea Power Station shopping centre.



About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

