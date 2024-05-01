Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Report: Space NK Owners Hired Bankers to Explore Sale

Manzanita Capital has selected the investment bank Raymond James to conduct a sale of the premium British beauty retailer, per Sky News.
Space NK store.
Space NK store may be up for sale. (Courtesy)
By

Space NK may be up for sale.

Manzanita Capital, the family office that has owned the retailer for more than 20 years, has hired the investment bank Raymond James to handle its sale, Sky News reported earlier this week. Space NK declined to comment on the report.

Manzanita has yet to make a final decision about whether a sale will go ahead, but the business could be worth between $374 million and $500 million, according to Sky News.

Space NK was founded in 1993 by Nicky Kinnaird and now spans 76 stores throughout the UK that sell premium beauty products, as well as indie brands. The retailer is regarded as a tastemaker, and was the first to sell brands such as Nars in the British market. It currently stocks buzzy brands such as Rare Beauty, Summer Fridays and Olaplex.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Manzanita, which also owns the fragrance brand Diptyque, explored a sale, but chose not to proceed, per the report. It has had a number of successful exits; most notably in 2022, Puig snapped up a majority stake in its fragrance brand Byredo for a reported $1 billion.

Sign up to The Business of Beauty newsletter, your complimentary, must-read source for the day’s most important beauty and wellness news and analysis.

Learn more:

Beauty E-Commerce Is Broken

Once thought of as long-term disruptors who would change the way we shop forever, multi-brand online retailers that sell cosmetics, skincare and fragrance are facing multiple headwinds.


About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

L’Occitane Is Going Private. Here’s Why.

Going public is usually a pivotal moment in a company’s history, cementing its heavyweight status and setting it up for expansion. In L’Occitane’s case, delisting might be a bigger conduit for growth.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024