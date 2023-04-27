Talc Supplier to J&J, Avon, Estée Lauder Files For Bankruptcy After Lawsuits

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Brands like Maybelline and Budweiser face fallout when appealing to Gen-Z’s diverse, gender fluid values. But as younger shoppers get older, big corporations have to get comfortable with catering to fragmented audiences – unless they just tap Alix Earle.
Copycat products have shaken up the beauty industry as young consumers eat up inexpensive alternatives hawked on TikTok.
Indie brands that used to rely on Instagram ads and TikTok influencers to spread the word are hiring traditional sales reps who trek from store to store promoting their wares.
