UK Government Urges Jobseekers to Apply in Beauty Industry

Ahead of British Beauty Week (Oct. 26-30), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is calling on jobseekers to consider a career in the “booming” beauty industry. The DWP says 4,000 vacancies are live on the government Find A Job portal in roles such as beautician, merchandiser and lecturer at a range of different experience levels.

According to the DWP, the beauty industry is “an important part” of the government’s drive to grow the economy. The DWP is also offering Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs), which provide industry-specific training experience for up to six weeks. A SWAP that ran in north London this summer in partnership with L’Oréal saw all fourteen candidates securing a role with the French conglomerate at the end.

The beauty industry contributes £20 billion to the U.K economy, the DWP says, while a report by the British Beauty Council found it comprises 550,000 jobs and that 81 percent of those employed are women.

