default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

UK Government Urges Jobseekers to Apply in Beauty Industry

Work colleagues working collaboratively on an upcoming project together. Shutterstock.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is calling on jobseekers to consider a career in the “booming” beauty industry. (Shutterstock)
By
  • Daniela Morosini

Ahead of British Beauty Week (Oct. 26-30), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is calling on jobseekers to consider a career in the “booming” beauty industry. The DWP says 4,000 vacancies are live on the government Find A Job portal in roles such as beautician, merchandiser and lecturer at a range of different experience levels.

According to the DWP, the beauty industry is “an important part” of the government’s drive to grow the economy. The DWP is also offering Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs), which provide industry-specific training experience for up to six weeks. A SWAP that ran in north London this summer in partnership with L’Oréal saw all fourteen candidates securing a role with the French conglomerate at the end.

The beauty industry contributes £20 billion to the U.K economy, the DWP says, while a report by the British Beauty Council found it comprises 550,000 jobs and that 81 percent of those employed are women.

Learn more:

The Fight for Beauty’s Top Talent

With luxury names like LVMH and Kering revving up their beauty businesses, pure play competitors need to safeguard their most prized possessions: their people.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How TikTok Brought Back K-Beauty

While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in the category thanks to TikTok.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023