Ulta Beauty Full-Year 2022 Revenue Tops $10 Billion

The LVMH-owned beauty giant opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the UK after launching digital-first last October. The Business of Beauty breaks down Sephora’s strategy and what’s at stake for the retailer.
Amidst a battle over the meaning of “natural” and “clean” beauty, the Estée Lauder-backed skincare brand is betting on lab-grown ingredients to propel its growth.
Hirons is arguably the most important figure in British beauty, but she’ll test the limit of her authority as she transitions from skin care expert to brand founder with her new line Skin Rocks.
Beauty’s biggest player is leaning into artificial intelligence and placing a deeper focus on how its goods are made.