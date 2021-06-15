Unilever Acquires Skincare Brand Paula’s Choice

Unilever said Tuesday it is buying the Seattle-based company from private equity firm TA Associates for an undisclosed sum. The deal comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the skincare brand was exploring going public.

Paula’s Choice was founded by author and entrepreneur Paula Begoun in 1995. It was early to provide transparency around ingredients and market a scientific approach to skincare.

The acquisition feeds into Unilever’s strategy to develop its foothold in the fast-growing premium skincare market.