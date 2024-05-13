Walgreens Contacts Potential Buyers for £7 Billion Boots Drugstore Chain

The Business of Fashion
Mature consumers have long been ignored by the beauty industry. Now a small but growing number of emerging brands are responding to the needs of those over the age of 45 in a bid to cash in on their $15 trillion spending power.
Guerlain really wants to win this game.
The battle for exclusive international beauty launches is intensifying as Nykaa, Tira and more set their eyes on expansion.
As in-person retail continues to recover, store owners and marketers are working hard to press the main advantage analogue shopping has over digital: its appeal to all the senses.