Alibaba’s Koala Haigou Launches Luxury Channel

The cross-border e-commerce platform owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba has launched a luxury channel, offering more than 10,000 products from more than 200 brands including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Coach and Givenchy in segments from ready-to-wear to accessories, jewellery and watches.

According to local media reports, the Hangzhou-based company is, in part, working with more than 100 European-based retailers, as well as collaborating with famous Japanese luxury resellers like Daikokuya Inc. and Reclo for pre-loved luxury goods.

Koala Haigou was acquired by Alibaba in 2019 for $2 billion from another internet giant, Netease, and positioned as mid- to high-end shopping platform. The company has lost its previous top ranking in terms cross-border market share to stablemate Tmall International since the acquisition, but its platform still accounts for 22.4 percent of incoming cross-border trade in China.

