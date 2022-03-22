Anta Net Profit Surges 49.6% in 2021

Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports posted strong annual revenue of 49.33 billion ($7.76 billion) yuan in 2021, up 38.9 percent year-on-year, with net profit reaching 7.72 billion yuan up 49.6 percent on the year.

The main Anta brand and Fila were dual drivers of growth and e-commerce contributed 29 percent of overall revenue, compared with 26 percent in 2020. The company also operates Descente’s business in China and acquired Arc’teryx in 2019.

Anta said in a statement that China’s national policies are broadly supportive of sportswear industry growth, pointing to the country’s sports-development plan as well as Beijing’s recent hosting of the Winter Olympic Games.

