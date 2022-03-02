default-output-block.skip-main
China

Anta to Open First Fila-Branded Hotel in Shanghai

A rendering of Anta Sports new headquarters in Shanghai, which will include the world's first Fila-branded hotel.
A rendering of Anta Sports new headquarters in Shanghai, which will include the world's first Fila-branded hotel. (Anta)
The Chinese sportswear giant announced plans for the first Fila-branded hotel, dubbed Fila House, in Shanghai in conjunction with Hyatt Group.

The hotel is expected to open in 2024 as a part of Anta’s new Shanghai headquarters. The group acquired the Italian brand’s China business in 2009. Fila contributed almost 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion) revenue to the Anta Sports group in its latest quarter with a year-on-year growth rate of over 25 percent.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

