Brands Look To China’s Tropical Duty Free Island Paradise for Consumer Comeback

Even after China's borders reopen to international travel, holiday-makers will continue flocking to the luxury resorts on this tropical island renowned for duty-free shopping and golden sand beaches.
The first China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), held in Haikou, the capital of Hainan Province, ended its four-day run today.
Hainan's Haikou city will host the first China International Consumer Products Expo from May 7 to 10, organised by the Ministry of Commerce.
At the latest edition of China’s top fashion week, brands adapted their designs for a more value-minded shopper as retail buyers prepared for a softer local market.
As the country’s economy moves into deflationary territory, manufacturing output declines and a real estate crisis worsens, some consumers are becoming increasingly cautious.
Its flagship brand struggled following the departure of its creative director but better growth was seen at other labels.
After years of outsized growth in prestige cosmetics, consumers have pulled back on the typically recession-proof category.