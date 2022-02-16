Fendi, Omega, Hogan Tap New Chinese Celebrity Spokespeople

Chinese heartthrob, Gong Jun, celebrated Valentine’s Day earlier this week by becoming the global brand ambassador for Hogan.

The 29-year-old actor, known for roles in wildly popular dramas such as ‘Word of Honour’, is closing in on 20 million followers on social media platform, Weibo, where news of his ambassadorship with the Tods’ Group-owned brand was announced.

This marks a flurry of new Chinese celebrity tie-ups with luxury brands announced in recent weeks. Last week, Fendi announced that actress and singer, Tang Yixin, who has 17 million followers on Weibo, would be its brand ambassador, and in the first week of February, Omega announced short-track speed-skater, Fan Kexin, a winner of gold and bronze medals at Beijing’s Winter Olympics, as its new “brand advocate”.

Even though celebrities are under more scrutiny than ever in China and several big names have found themselves effectively erased from public view due to real or perceived problems with their morality, global luxury brands aren’t slowing down when it comes to linking with famous Chinese faces in order to sell more products in the growing luxury consumer market.

