Luxury Jeweller Bulgari Comes Under Fire in China

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Local agencies are signing more models that don’t have classical Han Chinese features with knock-on effects for who gets cast by megabrands in Europe and the US.
On the back of the report’s launch, please join us at our next BoF Insights Masterclass on Thursday, July 27 at 14:00 BST / 9:00 EDT. Hosted by BoF’s director of research and analysis Diana Lee and senior research lead Benjamin Schneider, this Masterclass will explore the critical shifts in China’s luxury shopping landscape with Amanda Bacal, senior vice president of marketing at Joor; Prudence Grace Lai, senior analyst at Euromonitor International; and Iris Chan, partner and head of international client development at Digital Luxury Group.
Beauty brands are marketing “athletic skin care” grooming routines and science-backed ingredients alongside high-risk celebrity endorsements.
Chinese fashion and beauty customers — long pivotal for the global luxury market — are reshaping how and where they shop, according to BoF Insights’ new report.