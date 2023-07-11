default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
China

Luxury Jeweller Bulgari Comes Under Fire in China

The jeweller apologised for listing Taiwan as a separate country on its official Weibo account saying the mistake was due to a management error.
Bulgari store in Paris, France.
Bulgari store in Paris, France. (Shutterstock)
By

High-end jeweller Bulgari has apologised after allegedly listing Taiwan as independent from China on an overseas website, sparking a furious response on Chinese social media.

The company and its Chinese celebrity ambassadors became trending topics on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform after users spotted the country drop down menu on Bulgari’s website.

The controversy prompted state media outlet Global Times to post on social media that: “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and cannot be listed as a country”.

Bulgari, which is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, apologised on its official Weibo account, saying the mistake was due to a management error and that it “respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

It’s not the first foreign brand to face the wrath of Chinese social media users aggrieved about a perceived territorial slight. In 2019, luxury brands including Versace, Givenchy and Coach were heavily criticised in China when it came to light that they had, on websites and merchandise, indicated Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau were countries.

Reporting by Casey Hall, editing by Ed Osmond

Learn more:

Bulgari CEO: ‘Less But Better’ Driving Luxury Growth

The LVMH brand is recording ‘more than double digit’ growth, generated by ‘natural upselling requested by clients,’ said chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin in an exclusive interview with BoF.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from China
On-the-ground intelligence and insights from the world’s largest fashion market.

BoF Masterclass | Dynamic Journeys: China’s Luxury Shoppers at Home and Abroad

On the back of the report’s launch, please join us at our next BoF Insights Masterclass on Thursday, July 27 at 14:00 BST / 9:00 EDT. Hosted by BoF’s director of research and analysis Diana Lee and senior research lead Benjamin Schneider, this Masterclass will explore the critical shifts in China’s luxury shopping landscape with Amanda Bacal, senior vice president of marketing at Joor; Prudence Grace Lai, senior analyst at Euromonitor International; and Iris Chan, partner and head of international client development at Digital Luxury Group.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings