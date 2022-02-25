Report: China’s Shein Shelves US IPO Plan Again Due to Uncertain Markets

Chinese fashion retailer Shein’s plan to list in the United States has been put on hold due to volatile capital markets amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reuters reported last month that Shein had revived plans to list in New York this year and its founder was considering a citizenship change to bypass proposed tougher rules for offshore initial public offerings (IPOs) in China.

The stock market debut plan has now been put on hold for the second time as a result of the sharp markets volatility over the past month that has been exacerbated in recent days by the invasion of Ukraine, said the sources.

Investors rediscovered their risk appetite overnight after some initial sharp losses earlier on Thursday, as they weighed the longer-term impact of tough Western sanctions against Russia after it unleashed troops, tanks and missiles on Ukraine.

But some analysts worry any rallies might be fleeting.

Shein is currently in a strong financial position, one of the sources said, and the company did not want to put its reputation at stake by pushing ahead with a deal in uncertain markets.

The company has not considered whether to revive its listing plans again later this year, the source added.

Shein has no plans for an IPO, a company spokesperson said.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Shein, which was launched in 2008 in Nanjing and has since grown into a global fashion marketplace, is one of the world’s largest online fashion marketplaces targeting overseas consumers. The United States is its biggest market.

The company, which was valued at about $50 billion in early 2021, produces clothing in China to sell online in the United States, Europe and Asia but doesn’t sell in China.

It first started preparing for a US IPO about two years ago, but shelved the plan partly due to unpredictable markets amid rising US-China tensions, sources have said.

It was not clear how much the company was looking to raise from its New York debut.

The planned IPO would have been the first major US equity deal by a Chinese company since regulators in the world’s second-largest economy stepped in to tighten oversight of such listings in July.

Shein founder Chris Xu was eyeing Singapore citizenship as part of the IPO process partly to bypass China’s new and tougher rules on overseas listings, Reuters reported last month.

The company, which has become one of the world’s largest fast fashion marketplaces by targeting the social media-savvy “Gen Z” generation, has also been aggressively expanding its Singapore office, Reuters reported last week.

By Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Learn more:

Can Shein Change?

The Chinese fast fashion giant just hired a head of sustainability. In exclusive interviews with BoF, Shein executives share the steps they’re taking to remove some of the mystery in how it operates. But some of the company’s critics say the fast fashion business model can’t be reformed.



